Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration

While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia marks the occasion with an old-fashioned “anvil shoot.” Every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air! Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions. The anvil shoot is the centerpiece of an all-day celebration that includes a national bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, and demonstrations from blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, sawmillers, woodworkers, and more.

Anvil shoots will occur at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at museumofappalachia.org.