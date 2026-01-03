iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival

iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival is a celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics for Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, and Spartanburg Counties.

The iMAGINE STEAM Festivals are designed to showcase PreK-12 education and career pathways in Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEAM) through fun, hands-on learning for families. The festival is a highly visible street festival that engages companies, schools, and nonprofits in providing exciting, interactive STEAM learning exhibits for PreK-12 students and their families. The purpose of the festival is to ignite the interest of students in STEAM learning and career pathways.

iMAGINE is a program of South Carolina’s Coalition for Mathematics & Science (SCCMS) at Clemson University.

