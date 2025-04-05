The iMAGINE STEAM Festivals are designed to showcase PreK-12 education and career pathways in Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEAM) through fun, hands-on learning for families. The festival is a highly visible street festival that engages companies, schools, and nonprofits in providing exciting, interactive STEAM learning exhibits for PreK-12 students and their families. The purpose of the festival is to ignite the interest of students in STEAM learning and career pathways.

iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival is free to the public,thanks to our many dedicated partners.