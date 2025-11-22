Illuminights at Explore Park

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke County Parks

Explore Park's Winter Walk of Lights

Light up your night at Illuminights! Wander a half-mile wooded trail filled with over 650,000 dazzling lights, new themes, and festive fun for the whole family.

While you’re here, shop for presents in our artisan market, roast marshmallows around the campfire, and enjoy a visit from Santa on select nights.

Illuminights is a dog-friendly event, and dogs are allowed on the Walk of Lights Trail and Explore Park while they are on a leash.

2025 Event Operating Days

November 22, 28-30

December 5-7, 12-23, 26-28

January 2-4

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Saturday, November 1st at 9 AM!

All proceeds from Illuminights go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park!

Admission Rates

Adult (ages 16+) = $18.00 in advance*

Child (ages 3-15) = $8.00 in advance*

How to Purchase Tickets

Option 1 (preferred): Online Purchase - Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Saturday, November 1.

Option 2: Phone Purchase - Reserve your tickets with credit card only via phone at (540) 387-6078 ext. 0. Available weekdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Option 3: In-Person Purchase (No Walk-Ups Available on Operating Nights) - Reserve your tickets in advance for a future operating night with cash or credit card at the following locations:

Brambleton Center, 3738 Brambleton Ave 24018 (M-F, 9 AM - 5 PM)

Center in the Square Box Office, 1 Market Sq 24011 (Tu-Sa, 9:45 AM - 4:45 PM, Su, 12:45 PM - 4:45 PM)

* Time slots will be sold in advance every 15 minutes with strict participation limits. Tickets must be purchased in advance -- no walk-ups.

Illuminights Tickets are non-refundable and all ticket purchases are final. If you need to transfer your ticket to another operating night with availability, please call Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 540-387-6078 ext. 0.

Getting Here

Travelers can access Explore Park (Milepost 115) from the Blue Ridge Parkway North, from US 220 at Milepost 121, Blue Ridge Parkway South from VA 24 at Milepost 112 or by the Alternate Entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road. Click here for more information, maps and details on how to get to Explore Park! Our physical location is 56 Roanoke River Parkway Rd, and postal address/alternate entrance is 3900 Rutrough Rd, Roanoke 24014.