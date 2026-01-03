× Expand Courtesy Dollywood

Shake off the winter blues and hear spring shine at Dollywood's best music festival! The I Will Always Love You Music Festival celebrates the art of songwriting, filling Dollywood's mountain-nestled streets with a dynamic, cross-genre blend of music. Soak in the sights and songs of spring with four dazzling productions, including a headlining act from Heidi Parton, a Dolly Parton sing-a-long, and the award-winning From The Heart: The Life & Music of Dolly Parton. Be dazzled by the sparkling display of Instagram-worthy art pieces, like Celebration Sky and a life-size installation of the word LOVE. Get exclusive merchandise to commemorate this incredible event. Savor the festival's many delicious dishes. Don't miss the I Will Always Love You Music Festival, March 13 - April 12, 2026!