I Will Always Love You Music Festival
to
Dollywood 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863
Courtesy Dollywood
Shake off the winter blues and hear spring shine at Dollywood's best music festival! The I Will Always Love You Music Festival celebrates the art of songwriting, filling Dollywood's mountain-nestled streets with a dynamic, cross-genre blend of music. Soak in the sights and songs of spring with four dazzling productions, including a headlining act from Heidi Parton, a Dolly Parton sing-a-long, and the award-winning From The Heart: The Life & Music of Dolly Parton. Be dazzled by the sparkling display of Instagram-worthy art pieces, like Celebration Sky and a life-size installation of the word LOVE. Get exclusive merchandise to commemorate this incredible event. Savor the festival's many delicious dishes. Don't miss the I Will Always Love You Music Festival, March 13 - April 12, 2026!