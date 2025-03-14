× Expand Dollywood

Hear The Smokies Sing

I Will Always Love You Music Festival

March 14 - April 13, 2025

A medley of melodies will ring in spring at Dollywood. The I Will Always Love You Music Festival will fill the cascading mountains with the warmth of song and sunshine through larger-than-life performances, colorful and interactive installations and more. Clap your hands and stomp your feet to the vibrant sounds of live music pouring from every outdoor theatre. Soak in other productions that pay tribute to the art of songwriting. Make memories and snap the perfect selfies in front of spectacular art installations, like the Celebration Sky. Savor the festival's many delicious dishes with a Tasting Pass. The joy, warmth, flavors and music of spring are ready to be discovered at Dollywood.