The Blues Come to Sautee Nacoochee

The Sautee Nacoochee Center presents the best in live music in 2023 as part of the Hwy 255 Blues Club.

Produced by Sautee Productions, the Hwy 255 Blues Club is a concert series presenting local and regional talent in the Historic Gym on the SNC campus. Each concert is on a Saturday night, February 4, March 4 and April 1.

The Bridgett Kelly Band kicks off the Hwy 255 Blues Club series on February 4. The powerful and sultry vocals of singer Bridget Kelly and the incendiary lead guitar work of Tim Fik forge a signature sound that combine classic urban blues with riff-driven rockin' blues guitar, held together by a dynamic rhythm section comprised of Greg Mullins Sr. on bass and Curtis Lyons Jr. on drums.

Eliza Neals takes the SNC stage on March 4. A Detroit born blues rockstar on the rise, Eliza honors the gut-wrenching, soul splitting intent that contemporary blues represents with inspired songwriting, live performance and magic not seen in years. With an all-star-line-up wherever she goes, the audience will be thrilled with her band.

The Chris O’Leary Band plays the Hwy 255 Blue Club on April 1. The band is an international touring six-piece, high energy horn driven Roots/Blues/Soul band that blends the sounds of Chicago, Memphis & New Orleans. Chris is a former member of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Levon Helms’ band, The Barnburners, and is a proud US Marine.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with local musicians on stage. The headliner begins at 7:00 p.m. Food and drink will be available for sale. Tickets are available online at snca.org, by phone at 706-878-3300 or at the door. Ticket prices: Student $20, SNCA Member $25, Adult $28.

For more information about the Hwy 255 Blues Club, contact Jenna Scarmuzzo at 706-878-3300, jscaramuzzo@snca.org.

Located at 283 Hwy 255 N in Sautee, the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association is a member-based organization serving White and Habersham Counties and all of northeast Georgia. Its mission is to value and nurture individual creativity, along with the historical, cultural and environmental resources of the Sautee and Nacoochee Valleys and surrounding area. For more information, visit www.snca.org or call 706-878-3300.