Hurricane Independence Day Celebration

The City of Hurricane’s annual Independence Day Celebration kicks off with a parade at 4:00 pm. The route is Hurricane Bridge Park on Midland Trail to First Baptist Church on Main Street. Then, all the FREE FUN happens this year at Hurricane Bridge Park from 5:00 – 10:00 pm. Finally, the grand finale will be awesome fireworks from Water Tank Hill at 10:00 pm. Join us to celebrate America’s birthday!