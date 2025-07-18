× Expand Courtesy The Art League of Marion

Show Hours

Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Art League of Marion is dedicated to the enjoyment and promotion of the arts including fine art, fine craft, theater, culinary, music and dance. The endorsement and encouragement of cultural activities in our schools are also important to the Art League. The Joette Graham Scholarship each year offers scholarships to deserving students who will be pursuing higher education in the arts. Our Creative Assistance Grants are for teachers and students in the Smyth County region that may need help funding a project, field trip or presentation. These are cyclical with limited annual funds and meant to assist, not to fund complete projects.

The Art League sponsors The Hungry Mother Festival each year on the third full weekend in July. The festival provides the funds for the Art League to support Smyth County students and their teachers, which includes our Annual Student Art Show hosted at The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts in Marion, Virginia.