Hunger Games™ Filming Location Tour "The Arena" at DuPont State Forest

On Sundays in August, walk in the footsteps of your favorite Hunger Games™ characters on our exclusive 2 1/2 and 5 hour tours…as featured on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Hollywood Treasures, the NY Times and USA Today! Tour the original filming locations in “The Arena” from the first Hunger Games™ movie with your fun and knowledgeable guides and staff. Enjoy scene re-enactments, photo opportunities, archery lessons, special effects camouflage makeup lessons and the opportunity to play Archery Tag™ with foam tipped arrows! Tours in DuPont are held on Sundays. Private tours are also available. (828) 883-3244 or 855-MOVIE-FAN Tickets and information are available at: www.hungergamesfantours.com leigh@hungergamesfantours.com