Hub City Hog Fest
Downtown Spartanburg, SC Main Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306
Go ahead and get those hands ready for the best BBQ, ribs and wings around, because we've officially set a date for the tastiest weekend in the Upstate!
Mark your calendars for... Friday, April 4th and Saturday, April 5th! That's when we'll have the biggest piggy party of the year - scratch that - of the DECADE!
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family