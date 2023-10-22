× Expand Visit Knoxville

The UT Gardens, Knoxville is pleased to present our ninth annual Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade & Pet Expo, a fun Halloween-themed event sponsored by the UT Gardens, Knoxville and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine. Catering to dogs and dog lovers, this event will promote the invaluable resource of the UT Gardens and the College of Veterinary Medicine as well as many other dog-related nonprofits and businesses in the Knoxville area.