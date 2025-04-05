× Expand Hot Slaw & Art Y'all Festival

Cleveland, Tennessee, hosts a fun, unique and totally unexpected food and art festival, Hot Slaw and Art Y’all! Hot Slaw is now the first official State Food of Tennessee and Cleveland is now the Hot Slaw Capital of Tennessee! The dish was invented at the Star Vue Theatre in Cleveland and is now a staple in the community, where it is served in more than two dozen local restaurants.

Hot slaw is a unique side dish or topping not familiar to many menus… UNLESS you are in Cleveland, Tennessee. The mustard, mayo, secret sauce concoction is famous and common around these parts, but that is apparently not the case elsewhere. Organizers plan to celebrate the community’s hot slaw heritage with the National Hot Slaw Festival, dubbed Hot Slaw and Art Y’all! The event is set for April 5, 2025 in Downtown Cleveland, Noon – 8 p.m. and will stretch from Central along Ocoee to Parker along First with the Courthouse in the center.