We look forward to seeing you in Cleveland, Tennessee, for the Hot Slaw and Art Y'all Festival, Saturday, April 11, 2026!

Cleveland, Tennessee, hosts a fun, unique and totally unexpected food and art festival, Hot Slaw and Art Y’all! Hot Slaw is now the first official State Food of Tennessee, and Cleveland is now the Hot Slaw Capital of Tennessee! The dish was invented at the Star Vue Theatre in Cleveland and is now a staple in the community, where it is served in more than two dozen local restaurants.