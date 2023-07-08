× Expand Peaks of Otter Winery

Come join us on the gracious grounds of Johnson's Orchards located in scenic accessible Bedford, VA for the 18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival!

RAIN OR SHINE!

General Admission $15

Tasting Tickets $20

Children under 12 and Dogs are FREE!

Please note: No coolers or other beverages will be allowed. We request, as respect to our vendors, that no outside food, beverages or coolers be brought to festival.

Part of the proceeds benefit Commonwealth Search & Rescue, Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue and Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter