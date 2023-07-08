18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival

to

Johnson's Orchards 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford, Virginia 24523

Come join us on the gracious grounds of Johnson's Orchards located in scenic accessible Bedford, VA for the 18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival!

RAIN OR SHINE!

General Admission $15

Tasting Tickets $20

Children under 12 and Dogs are FREE!

Please note: No coolers or other beverages will be allowed. We request, as respect to our vendors, that no outside food, beverages or coolers be brought to festival.

Part of the proceeds benefit Commonwealth Search & Rescue, Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue and Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter

Info

Johnson's Orchards 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford, Virginia 24523
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
540-586-3707
to
Google Calendar - 18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival - 2023-07-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival - 2023-07-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival - 2023-07-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival - 2023-07-08 10:00:00 ical