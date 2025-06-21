× Expand Courtesy Hops in the Hills

Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival, set against the backdrop of the Smokies, returns for its seventh celebration. This festival allows attendees to sample regional craft beer from the best breweries in the area. This year's festival will be located in the Maryville Greenway Amphitheater and will allow extra space for games, lounging and live music.

Festival price includes tastings, tasting cup, food, official event t-shirt and great live music.