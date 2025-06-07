× Expand Courtesy Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival

Love beer? Want to help doggies and kitties? Join us for the annual Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival held in Old Town Winchester, Virginia.

The festival features amazing crafters, tasty treats, a bounty of brews and loads of fun!

Even better? The event benefits Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue -- a small, volunteer-run, no-kill, non-profit animal rescue group.