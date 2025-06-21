Hometown Market/Pride Block Party
Downtown Fairmont WV Monroe & Adams St, Fairmont, West Virginia 26554
Courtesy Main Street Fairmont
Fairmont Pride and Main Street Fairmont are excited to cohost the 2025 Hometown Market and Pride Block Party, sponsored by Fairmont Pride (formerly PFLAG Fairmont)! Vendors, music, games, and entertainment for the whole (chosen) family! Join us that evening for our annual afterparty!
