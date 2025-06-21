Hometown Market/Pride Block Party

to

Downtown Fairmont WV Monroe & Adams St, Fairmont, West Virginia 26554

Fairmont Pride and Main Street Fairmont are excited to cohost the 2025 Hometown Market and Pride Block Party, sponsored by Fairmont Pride (formerly PFLAG Fairmont)! Vendors, music, games, and entertainment for the whole (chosen) family! Join us that evening for our annual afterparty!

Info

Downtown Fairmont WV Monroe & Adams St, Fairmont, West Virginia 26554
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hometown Market/Pride Block Party - 2025-06-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hometown Market/Pride Block Party - 2025-06-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hometown Market/Pride Block Party - 2025-06-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hometown Market/Pride Block Party - 2025-06-21 10:00:00 ical