We have a summer full of Hometown cheer planned for 2025!

Click HERE to become a vendor and join the fun!​​​​

May 17 - Hometown Spirit

June 21 - Pride Block Party (in Partnership w/Fairmont Pride)

July 19 - Annual Friendly City Car Show

August 16 - The Famous Tomato Festival

September 20 - The End of Season Bash