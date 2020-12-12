Enjoy an old fashioned Christmas shopping experience as you browse the storefronts along Richwood's Historic Main Street and other surrounding locations at our annual HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE on Saturday, December 12th from 10:00 am-3:30pm. It will be a full day of Christmas music and shopping 🛍 the store fronts filled with artisans and crafters selling unique quality items that will be sure to please everyone on your list.

Check our Facebook event page for a list of all 2020 activities. Here are some of the activities we enjoyed in 2019:

*Start the morning with a filling breakfast from Fenwick Diner, Oakford Diner or the Moose Lodge - $

*Enjoy an old fashioned buggy ride to each of the vendor locations on the map🐴 - FREE

*Rosewood Florist has a beautiful setting where you can get a picture with Santa from 11am-2pm and get some delicious hot chocolate - FREE

*Make(or buy as a gift) a special stuffed animal (20 different animals available) at the Library’s “Teddy Bear Workshop” - $

*Decorate some cookies at CB's Hole in the Wall's "Sugar Cookie Bar"

*Then stop for some great food from CB’s Hole in the Wall, the Oakford Diner, Whistle Punk, The Chill Out Grill or Fenwick Diner. $

*Visit with Smokey and visit with Roy Moose's Snakes of WV at the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center stop - FREE

* and many more activities 🎄to enjoy as you bask in the old fashioned Christmas atmosphere....