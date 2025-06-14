Home » Sensory Explorers' Trail Summer Series: A June Day on a Bluebird Trail Sensory Explorers' Trail Summer Series: A June Day on a Bluebird Trail

× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer A June Day on a Bluebird Trail

Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.

Sensory Explorers’ Trail

June 14, 2025. 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Have you wondered about all of the bird houses around the park? Have you caught a glimpse of beautiful blue feathers in the afternoon sunlight? Join Master Naturalist Lisa Hinson as she takes you on a tour of one of the park’s Eastern Bluebird trails. Learn about the miraculous recovery of this species through the work of programs like these to provide for nesting sites. Find out why Eastern Bluebirds were in distress and how volunteers monitor the network of trails in the park. And if you are lucky, you might be able to peek into a box or two.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit their website.

This walk will meet by the new Virginia Master Naturalist kiosk just as you enter the picnic area on the left across from the trailhead for the Sensory Explorers' Trail. This trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired.

Register for this event on the Sky Meadows Eventbrite.