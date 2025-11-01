Home for the Holidays

Hendersonville Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792

Hendersonville’s Home for the Holidays unwraps a collection of yuletide events from early November through New Year’s Day. Visit this Blue Ridge Mountain town this holiday season, where a walk down Main Street is like stepping into a Hallmark movie. Enjoy the town tree aglow on the courthouse square, twinkling lights along serpentine sidewalks and storefronts decorated in holiday splendor. The schedule of events includes Main Street carriage rides, visits with Santa, greenery markets, a nighttime Christmas parade, holly jolly train rides, sleigh photos with holiday llamas, the Holiday Tour of Inns & Cookie Caper, and a 25-show Christmas musical revue at Flat Rock Playhouse.

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
828-693-9708
