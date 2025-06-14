Home » Friends of Sky Meadows Member Farm Picnic Friends of Sky Meadows Member Farm Picnic

× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer Friends of Sky Meadows

Love Sky Meadows? Become a Friend! FOSK are invited to attend the 2025 Members Farm Picnic. Join us to enjoy hayrides, farm animals, and light picnic refreshments while we celebrate the community of support for Sky Meadows. The picnic will held outside the dairy barn, just behind the visitor center. You can register online (https://www.friendsofskymeadows.org/) to become a member or sign up at the event. In addition to members events throughout the year, members receive passes to programs throughout the year.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov