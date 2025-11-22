Holly Jolly Christmas Craft and Vendor Show
Event Center at Brushy Fork 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, West Virginia 26201
Join us in Buckhannon, WV, for the 11th Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Craft and Vendor Show. This event will be on Saturday November 22, 2025, from 10 am to 5 pm, located in The Event Center at The New National Guard Armory.
The holidays are right around the corner and what better way to get your shop on than at a “One Stop Shop” event!
