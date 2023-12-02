Holly Jolly Christmas & Breakfast with Santa

If you're looking for a fun and festive way to get into the holiday spirit, be sure to bring the kids to Holly Jolly Christmas! This annual event is packed full of activities for the whole family, including a free breakfast with Santa, exciting reindeer games, festive crafts, train rides, writing letters to Santa, and caroling with the school choir. Whether you have young children or are a kid at heart yourself, you are sure to enjoy all that Holly Jolly Christmas has to offer. So add this merry event to your calendars for some classic Christmas cheer!

This event is hosted by the Blairsville-Union County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Union General Hospital, The Mountain Life Team, and United Community Bank.