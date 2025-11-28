× Expand Courtesy Downtown Knoxville

Holidays on Ice Presented by Home Federal Bank opens on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025! We look forward to another great season!

Join us at Holidays on Ice presented by Home Federal Bank to make memories that will last long after the holidays are over. Enjoy skating under the stars and twinkling lights while listening to music every night. Whether with family, friends or on a date, you'll love skating in the heart of Downtown Knoxville in Market Square!

The rink opens the day after Thanksgiving and will be open through January 4, 2026.

LOCATION & CONTACT INFO

The ice rink is located in Market Square in front of the Knoxville Chamber at 17 Market Square in Downtown Knoxville. If you have any questions, please contact us through our Facebook page.

WEATHER

The ice rink will be closed during inclement weather. Please check the Holidays on Ice Facebook page to stay updated.

2025-2026 Daily Admission

Admission price includes entry fee, skate rental and unlimited time on ice! We accept cash, Visa and Mastercard. Group rates are available to parties of 20 or more people.

Adults: $12

Children Ages 12 & Under: $9

Season Pass

Adults: $50

Children Ages 12 & Under: $35

Buy Tickets online HERE!!! **Tickets purchased online are valid any day**

We have the option to purchase tickets online! Buy your ticket before you go or you can purchase a ticket as a gift! The ticket will be valid all season.

RINK HOURS

Regular Hours: November 28, 2025 - December 21, 2025

Monday through Thursday: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

**December 21: 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Holidays on Ice will be hosting a little league hockey game and will open to the public at 2:00 p.m.

Extended Hours: December 22, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Monday through Thursday: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours for Christmas & New Years

Christmas Eve: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

December 26: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

New Years Eve: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

New Years Day: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WEEKLY NIGHTLY SCHEDULE

Monday: Ice Bears Night - Receive $2 off admission with an Ice Bears ticket stub.

Tuesday: Decade Night - Ice skate to your favorite holiday tunes and classic hits from each decade, music provided by Knox Vegas DJ!

December 2: 1960's & 1970's

December 9: 1980's

December 16: 1990's

December 23: Christmas from all decades

December 30: Classic Hits from all decades

Wednesday: Popular Artist Night

Thursday: College Night - Receive $2.00 off admission with a college ID.

Friday & Saturday: Skate Party - Skate to disco lights and DJ music provided by Knox Vegas DJ's.

Sunday: Sunday Funday - Enjoy brunch at many of the restaurants and afterward go skating at Knoxville's Holidays on Ice.

PARKING: Parking is free at all city-owned garages after 6 p.m. on weekdays and throughout the weekend, except for specific special events. City-owned garages include the Locust Street Garage, the State Street Garage and the Market Square Garage.

Click here to download a parking map

SKATER'S LIABILITY WAIVERS: Save time this year by filling out your waiver forms in advance.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

Knoxville's Holidays on Ice is sponsored by Home Federal Bank, Regal, WBIR-TV 10, B97.5, Knoxville Ice Bears, Knox Vegas DJs and City of Knoxville