Holiday Tree Arrival

In addition to seeing Grandfather’s mascot, Millie the Bear, escort this year’s holiday tree through the Entrance Gate and up the park road to the Wilson Center, visitors can also take part in snowflake-themed crafts while enjoying hot chocolate and candy canes. The hour-long event begins at 11 a.m. and is included with park admission. The tree, which will be harvested on Thursday, Nov. 20, is from Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm in Newland, N.C. Owner Larry Smith has previously supplied trees to the White House, North Carolina State Capitol and other prominent government buildings and residences.