Celebrate the season in style at our annual Holiday Sip & Shop event at Grovewood Gallery December 5-6, 2025! Enjoy 10% off gallery items (excludes wind sculptures), live artist demonstrations, and festive beverages courtesy of Metro Wines (Charlotte St.)—all in a warm, art-filled setting.

Skip the big-box bustle and explore a thoughtfully curated collection of American-made art and fine craft. From hand-thrown pottery and artisan jewelry to wooden utensils, blown glass, and cozy woven goods, every item in our 9,000-square-foot gallery is crafted with care in small studios across the U.S.

Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, this event offers a relaxed and meaningful way to find the perfect gift.