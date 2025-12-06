Holiday on the Square & Christmas Parade
Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
The first Saturday in December signals the gathering of residents and visitors to Downtown Blairsville for the annual Christmas Parade and holiday activities. Christmas concerts are also performed throughout the month at the Historic Courthouse. Join us this year on Saturday, December 6, 2025!
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family