Holiday Market & Tree Lighting

Join us for the annual Norton Holiday Market (4-7 p.m.) at the Norton Expo Center, 115 8th St. SW. Also make plans to attend the Norton Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. in the Norton Municipal Parking lot. More details to be announced closer to both events. Contact: Rebecca Kilgore, (276) 679-0754 or rmkilgore@nortonva.org.