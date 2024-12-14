Holiday Jamboree on the Mountain
to
Black Rock Mountain State Park 3085 Black Rock Mountain Parkway, Mountain City, Georgia 30562
Enjoy the holidays on top of Black Rock Mountain State Park with live music, holiday nature crafts, and a visit from Santa.
Meet at the Mellinger Center.
Parking fee: $5
Event Phone: 706-746-2141
Location
Black Rock Mountain State Park
3085 Black Rock Mountain Parkway
Mountain City, GA 30562
Info
Black Rock Mountain State Park 3085 Black Rock Mountain Parkway, Mountain City, Georgia 30562
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family