Holiday Jamboree on the Mountain

Black Rock Mountain State Park 3085 Black Rock Mountain Parkway, Mountain City, Georgia 30562

Enjoy the holidays on top of Black Rock Mountain State Park with live music, holiday nature crafts, and a visit from Santa.

Meet at the Mellinger Center.

Parking fee: $5

Event Phone: 706-746-2141

Location

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
