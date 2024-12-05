Holiday Fair & Kringle Village

The Greenville Convention Center will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland featuring a massive vendor market, roving performers, a European Bier Garden, the North Pole children’s play area, Santa’s Workshop, The Enchanted Tea Party, Little Miss Kringle Pageant, holiday movie night, snowball fights, main stage entertainment, the Grand Carousel, visits with Santa and more!

The Greenville Convention Center has been producing Holiday Fair for 55 years, one of the most successful holiday markets in the Southeast drawing more than 375 vendors from around the country. Local artisans and crafters are featured alongside purveyors of gifts for everyone on the shopping list.

The Rotary Club of Greenville has been raising money for charity through holiday events for more than 50 years. From 1969 to 2000, the Rotary Club of Greenville produced the Singing Christmas Tree. Rotarians then created and operated Roper Holiday Mountain Lights for 26 years, and in 2021 Kringle Holiday Village began at Fluor Field to bring a European inspired festival to the upstate.

2024 Event Schedule

December 5, 6, and 7, 2024

The Greenville Convention Center

Times: Thursday & Friday 10am – 7pm and Saturday 10am-6pm