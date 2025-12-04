Holiday Fair and Kringle Village

Greenville Convention Center 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, South Carolina 29607

For 55 years, the Holiday Fair has been a cherished tradition in the Upstate, bringing the joy of the season to families, friends, and holiday enthusiasts alike. Last year, we made history by combining the Holiday Fair with Kringle Village, creating Greenville’s largest holiday event in partnership with the Rotary Club of Greenville. This year, we are excited to continue our relationship with Holiday Fair 2025 benefiting Rotary Club of Greenville. 

  • Thursday, December 4, 2025 -- 10-6
  • Friday, December 5, 2025 -- 10-7
  • Saturday, December 6, 2025 -- 10-7
  • Sunday, December 7, 2025 -- 11-6

Parking -- $10.00

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
