Holiday Express Tour on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Join us for a festive one-hour train ride where you will get to listen to holiday music and “The Night Before Christmas” story. Children will receive a Blue Ridge Scenic Railway jingle bell, candy cane, and a chance to see Santa Claus! You can also enjoy delicious hot chocolate and other snacks available for purchase inside our concession car.

Tickets sell out fast for these rides, so be sure to book your tickets soon!

**We install vinyl windows in open-air cars in the winter, so everyone’s body heat warms up the cars, but we recommend dressing warm just in case it gets a bit chilly.

November 28, 2025 - December 24, 2025 | 1-Hour Holiday Express Tour (No layover)

Rides leave at 10 a.m., 12 noon, and 2 p.m.

Coach Seats

Adults (13-65+) - $54.99

Children (2-12) - $42.99

Lap (0-23 months) - $0.00

