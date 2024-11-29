Holiday Express Tour on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Blue Ridge Scenic Railway 241 Depot Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Join us for a festive 1-hour train ride on our Holiday Express. Here you will get to listen to holiday music and “The Night Before Christmas” story. Children will receive a Blue Ridge Scenic Railway jingle bell, candy cane, and a chance to see Santa Claus. You can enjoy delicious hot chocolate and other snacks available for purchase inside our concession car.

