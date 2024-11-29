Holiday Express Tour on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway
to
Blue Ridge Scenic Railway 241 Depot Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Join us for a festive 1-hour train ride on our Holiday Express. Here you will get to listen to holiday music and “The Night Before Christmas” story. Children will receive a Blue Ridge Scenic Railway jingle bell, candy cane, and a chance to see Santa Claus. You can enjoy delicious hot chocolate and other snacks available for purchase inside our concession car.
Info
Blue Ridge Scenic Railway 241 Depot Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Kids & Family