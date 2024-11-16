Holiday Classic ‘White Christmas’ Celebrating 70th Anniversary

× Expand Photo Provided By UHM Take a sentimental holiday journey through "White Christmas: The Exhibition" as you see movie history up close in the original costumes and props from the 1954 film starring Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen, and Danny Kaye.

Upcountry History Museum Exhibit Brings Timeless Story to Life With Original Costumes, Props and Memorabilia from 1954 Film

It may not be “just like the ones we used to know,” but the newest exhibition coming to the Upcountry History Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, will definitely take you on a sentimental journey as "White Christmas – The Exhibition," the first traveling exhibition dedicated to the classic 1954 movie, opens in time for this holiday season.

Comprised of memorabilia from the permanent collection at the Rosemary Clooney House Museum in Augusta, Kentucky, the exhibition will allow visitors to see original costumes worn by the movie’s stars, Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen and Danny Kaye, as well as authentic props used in the film. Some of the more unforgettable items include the famous blue dresses worn by Clooney and Vera-Ellen when they sang “Sisters,” other costumes designed by Oscar award-winning designer Edith Head, military uniforms worn by Crosby and Kaye, as well as the very recognizable sleigh seen gliding across the snow as the movie ends.

Few films generate more nostalgia than "White Christmas" with its legendary actors and iconic music, especially the Crosby hit of the same name. This classic holiday musical, celebrating its 70th anniversary, has created a life of its own for people of all ages and from all walks of life as it highlights the connections between U.S. military veterans, friendships forged in an effort to help others, and, of course, the undercurrent of romance between characters, as well as the promise of a happy ending.

In addition to the opening of "White Christmas," on display November 16, 2024 through February 2, 2025, the Museum is also pleased to announce its involvement with Operation Waverly, a program initiated as a way for communities hosting the exhibition to support local veterans’ organizations. The Museum and Upstate Warrior Solution (https://upstatewarriorsolution.org/) are partnering this year to raise funds to help provide gift cards for gas, food, and family experiences for area veterans.

The Upcountry History Museum is located at 540 Buncombe St., in Greenville, S.C. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 864-467-3100 or visit www.upcountryhistory.org.