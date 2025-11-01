× Expand Courtesy Lake Chatuge Chamber of Commerce

Come join us November 1-2, 2025, for the Lake Chatuge Chamber of Commerce Holiday Bazaar!

Shop our Holiday Bazaar with over 75 regional vendors offering a wide variety of handcrafted products. Be prepared to sample delicious holiday gourmet food and treats from some of Georgia's top chefs. Shop for Christmas decorations and bring your Christmas list to buy unique crafts and other homemade items.

Vendors for this year's show will include crafts, art, photography, pottery, holiday decorations, candles, jellies, cookies, and more!

The event will take place in the beautiful Towns County Recreation and Conference Center in Young Harris, Georgia. This will be a great family event to start the holiday season!

Daily admission: $5 | Children are free.