Holiday Arts & Crafts Shopping Extravaganza and Festival of Trees

Rabun County Civic Center 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, Georgia 30525

Over 36 artists and crafters will be selling their wares - great for holiday gift giving! Browse the wonderfully custom decorated trees and place a bid on your favorite or, enter in the 50/50 raffle - Winners will be announced at the end of the festival, but need not be present to win and delivery is available. Get a picture with Santa and enjoy concessions and entertainment throughout the day. Admission is free and all proceeds to benefit a local charity.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rabun County Civic Center 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, Georgia 30525
Festivals & Fairs
706-782-4812
