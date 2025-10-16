History & Haunts
SEVIERVILLE'S HISTORY AND HAUNTS
Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 6 pm - 8 pm
Stroll the streets of historic downtown Sevierville on the evening of Thursday, October 16, 2025, to enjoy family-friendly frights and fall fun.
The event brings a harvest of activities everyone will enjoy, from guided historic walking tours and costume contests to storytellers, a Halloween-themed dance party, lawn games and fireworks to end the evening.
Stroll the streets while enjoying vibrant activities, restaurants, and stores in the newly renovated downtown Sevierville.
This is a fun fall event for the whole family.
Admission to History & Haunts is free. There may be a nominal charge for some activities.
Planned activities include:
- History & Haunts Hayrides
- Dance Party - Dance the evening away to classic Halloween tunes in downtown Sevierville.
- Costume Contest - Come dressed in your best Halloween attire for a chance to win ghoulishly good prizes.
- Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest - Dress your pup in his or her best costume for this fun Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest. Prizes will be awarded. *Dogs must remain on a leash and owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.
- Cornhole & Lawn Games - Enjoy crisp fall evenings and challenge friends and family to a game of cornhole or other fun lawn games
- Historic Downtown Sevierville Walking Tour - Tour downtown Sevierville with a local guide to learn hauntingly tragic tales from Sevierville’s past. Please note, this is not intended as a “scary” tour but does include actors portraying historic figures in costume.
- Storytellers - Enjoy eerie mountain tales perfect for the whole family.
- Kids Crafts
- Community Booths
- 8:00pm Fireworks
Event Schedule
- 6:00 pm Booths Open
- 6:15 pm Historic Walking & Ghost Tour
- 6:15 pm HOWL-O-WEEN DOG COSTUME CONTEST
- 6:30 pm HOWL-O-WEEN DOPPELGÄNGER DUO
- 6:30 pm Historic Walking & Ghost Tour
- 6:45 pm Children’s Costume Contest
- 6:45 pm Historic Walking & Ghost Tour
- 7:00 pm Children’s Dance Contest
- 7:00 pm Historic Walking & Ghost Tour
- 7:15 pm Historic Walking & Ghost Tour
- 7:30 pm Family or Group Costume Contest
- 7:30 pm Historic Walking & Ghost Tour
- 7:45 pm Adult Costume Contest
- 7:55 pm Adult Dance Contest
- 8:00 pm Fireworks presented by SkyLand Ranch
*Please note, activities and times may change. Please call ahead for specific details prior to the event.
History & Haunts takes place on Bruce Street and Court Avenue in historic downtown Sevierville, Tennessee. Use this GPS address to find your way to the fun: 125 Court Avenue Sevierville, TN.