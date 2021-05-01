History Explorers for Kids: Ancient American Indian Artifacts

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center Playing "history detectives" with American Indian Artifacts

This program will encourage children to be “history detectives” as they use their observation skills to infer the uses of ancient American Indian tools and contemporary crafts made by Cherokee artisans. Children will also learn how to play the butter bean game, a historic Cherokee counting game. The program will include a blowgun demonstration. Designed for K-4th graders.

About the History Explorers Series: The museum’s History Explorers series helps children delve into a variety of topics on the ecology and history that make up the legacy of the Swannanoa Valley and the Appalachian mountain region. Taking place outside in a shaded, socially distanced environment, the activities challenge children to ask questions about historic artifacts, play historic games and explore the life cycles of butterflies.

LOCATION: Taking place in the shaded lot behind the Black Mountain United Methodist Church (101 Church Street, Black Mountain, NC 28711), next to the ca 1938 “Church House.” Public parking is available behind the church. The church faces West State Street in downtown Black Mountain. The lot and public parking can be accessed by turning on to Church Street from West State Street, then turning left into the parking lot.

PRICING: Event is free for museum members and their children, but attendees must register beforehand. Event is $7.00 per person (adults and children) for non-members. Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more, at a price of $5.00 per person. Contact the museum at svmvolunteer@gmail.com for more details.