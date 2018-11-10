Historic North Fork Valley Tour of the Asheville Watershed – West Side

Join the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center on this exclusive historic driving tour of the west side of the Burnett Reservoir to explore part of the once thriving North Fork Valley community. The caravan will stop for participants to view the Jesse Stepp place - where travelers stopped over on their way to Mount Mitchell in the 1800s. Following that, we will pass the Left Hand Fork Intake and head to the Dan Burnett Place. The tour will end with the ruins of Gombroon – to include the foundation, heart-shaped pool, the spring house, and the McGinnis Cabin.

Difficulty: Moderate; There will be some walking on rough terrain. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.