Historic Locke's Mill Holiday Grind Open House

Meet the millers and enjoy bread-making demonstrations and bakery tastings with flour produced at Locke’s Mill, Rye Whiskey tastings, door prizes and seasonal specials. Children will become junior millers for the day and assist with production of flour they will then take home.

The historic mill's traditional, historical processing facilities have recently been upgraded and will showcase newly installed, era-appropriate equipment including a new line-shaft, rail-trolley, roller and bolter. The history of milling and the nutritional advantages of stone-ground, fresh flours will be featured.

Learn more about the mill at LockesMillGrains.com