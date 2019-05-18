Historic Fort Loudoun Living History Event

Fort Loudoun 419 N. Loudoun Street, Winchester, Virginia

Join us to learn about Col. George Washington’s Historic Fort Loudoun and what it was like to live on the Colonial Frontier 1756-1758. Living history interpreters attending include Col. James Wood, founder of Winchester, Capt. George Mercer’s Company of the Virginia Regiment, British Gen. James Braddock and others. Free to the public at 419 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA

Info

Fort Loudoun 419 N. Loudoun Street, Winchester, Virginia
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
540-678-1743
