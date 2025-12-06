Hinton's Hometown Christmas Festival
Downtown Hinton Hinton, West Virginia
Visit Downtown Hinton, WV, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, to enjoy our beautiful Christmas decorations throughout town, shop at our local businesses and enjoy local craft vendors and food vendors. During the day we offer free carriage rides and free train rides plus other activities. Santa will be there for photos along with a parade at 6 pm.
