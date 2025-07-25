× Expand Courtesy Hillbilly Jam

Kick up your heels at Hillbilly Jam, a boot-stompin’ shindig in the heart of Maggie Valley! This celebration of all things country offers a wild mix of entertainment, southern food, and authentic crafts. Challenge your friends at cornhole, check out the classic Car & Bike Show, and meet the stars of Discovery Channel hit, Moonshiners. Don’t miss James Hatfield of the original Hatfields and McCoys, flaunting his Feudshine Spirits pride. Feel the adrenaline in the legendary Hatfield and McCoy tug-of-war!

Tickets are $10 a day, and kids 10 and under join the fun for free. Come on down and celebrate some real hillbilly heritage!