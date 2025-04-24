Y’all be sure to come and enjoy one of the state’s largest festivals. Since 1977, Pike County, Kentucky has been celebrating Hillbilly Days. This internationally known annual event serves as a fundraiser to benefit the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Held in downtown Pikeville, this is one festival you’ve got to see to believe!

3 live stages of free entertainment, featuring a wide variety of music genres, clogging and square dancing. Men, women and youngsters pick and grin while trying to outdo each other with their wild hillbilly outfits.

COME JOIN US! Stay the weekend in one of our great hotels. From the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn to motels and economy lodging, Pikeville/Pike County features a wide range of accommodations that will fit into most any vacation budget. Bring the children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors; they’ll have a ball!

While you’re here, plan a few extra days to visit other interesting attractions in our area such as the famous Pikeville Cut Through Project, Hatfield-McCoy Feud Sites, Dils Cemetery (where Randolph McCoy and family members are buried), the Historic Pike County Courthouse and beautiful Breaks Interstate Park featuring the largest canyon east of the Mississippi as well as seasonal whitewater rafting.