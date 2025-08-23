Highlands Mountaintop Art & Craft Show

It's not just a show, it's a destination!

For over 19 years people have been making trips to Highlands to shop for the finest in arts and crafts. The Mountaintop Show does not disappoint. The show started out as a small local show under the leadership of local artist Cynthia Strain, who ensured that the quality of the artistry was maintained at a high level as the event grew to what it is today. This biannual show has become an important part of the broad spectrum of summer events here in Highlands, and many people visiting the mountains make this a part of their annual summer visit.

Mountaintop Rotary of Highlands sponsors the shows, raising money to support a number of charitable causes.

Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.