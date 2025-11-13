× Expand Courtesy Highlands Food & Wine Festival

Highlands Food & Wine transforms the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau into a world-class food, drink, and music weekend celebration. Nestled at 4,118 feet in the Nantahala National Forest in Western North Carolina, this food and wine festival brings together award-winning chefs, top sommeliers, and renowned musicians for an immersive escape like no other.

Celebrating 10 years of Hitting the High Notes November 13-16, 2025, we invite you to discover our four signature events—plus three brand-new experiences—designed to surprise, delight, and entertain long after the last toast.

If you’re craving a weekend of soul-stirring music, incredible flavors, and unforgettable moments—this is it. 2025 is Highlands Food & Wine’s year to celebrate 10 years of Hitting the High Notes with an all-star lineup of American South chefs, global beverage makers, and world-renown musicians set to the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Featuring three brand-new events alongside the beloved events you know and love, there’s never been a better time to join us.

From the energy of the Main Event to the intimacy of High Life, every experience is designed to help you savor more, connect deeper, and celebrate longer. Whether you’re tasting rare vintages, tapping your toes, or indulging in culinary brilliance from acclaimed chefs, this weekend is crafted to surprise, delight, and impress.

Take a peek at what’s in store—and start planning your escape to the Plateau. The countdown is on.