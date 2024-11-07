Highlands Food & Wine Festival
Highlands Town of Highlands, North Carolina
Highlands Food & Wine
Highlands Food & Wine welcomes generations of festival-goers to the Highlands Plateau November 7-10, 2024. Enjoy an Elevation Celebration with 4 days of culinary delights paired with delectable wines, spirits, craft beers, and exciting alcohol-free beverages, all to the tune of world-renowned musical performers. We look forward to seeing new and familiar faces with full hearts (and plates and glasses).
