Highlands Food & Wine Festival

to

Highlands Town of Highlands, North Carolina

Highlands Food & Wine welcomes generations of festival-goers to the Highlands Plateau November 7-10, 2024. Enjoy an Elevation Celebration with 4 days of culinary delights paired with delectable wines, spirits, craft beers, and exciting alcohol-free beverages, all to the tune of world-renowned musical performers. We look forward to seeing new and familiar faces with full hearts (and plates and glasses).

Info

Highlands Town of Highlands, North Carolina
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Highlands Food & Wine Festival - 2024-11-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Highlands Food & Wine Festival - 2024-11-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Highlands Food & Wine Festival - 2024-11-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Highlands Food & Wine Festival - 2024-11-07 00:00:00 ical