The High Knob Outdoor Fest is a weeklong celebration highlighting the High Knob Region's abundant outdoor adventures. ​

The festival offers outdoor trips, activities, and presentations all focused on getting more people outdoors. ​

The festival culminates with a celebration in downtown Norton featuring outdoor and artisan vendors, live music, food trucks, craft beer, and outdoor activities and demos. Stay tuned for more details about all the downtown activities set for 2025.​

Find Your High Knob Adventure!