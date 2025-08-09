High Knob Outdoor Fest

Downtown Norton 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton, Virginia 24273

The High Knob Outdoor Fest is a weeklong celebration highlighting the High Knob Region's abundant outdoor adventures. ​

The festival offers outdoor trips, activities, and presentations all focused on getting more people outdoors. ​

The festival culminates with a celebration in downtown Norton featuring outdoor and artisan vendors, live music, food trucks, craft beer, and outdoor activities and demos. Stay tuned for more details about all the downtown activities set for 2025.​

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
